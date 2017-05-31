Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket's young ‘Iron Chefs’ to battle at QSI International School

QSI International School Phuket will be hosting an International Student Cooking Competition and Food Fair at the school campus on Saturday, June 10, from 3-7pm. The competition has been dubbed “Iron Chef Kids” and will see students from across the island go head-to-head in the kitchen.

Friday 2 June 2017, 10:00AM


The Phuket News spoke to School Director Brian Gerbracht about how the competition came about and what will be involved.

 

Where did the idea come from?

It germinated from an event we ran in November. QSI is an American International School. As an American, I thought we should have a Thanksgiving Dinner.

Thanksgiving is a holiday that exemplifies the true nature of Americans. We share a meal and remember and give thanks to our loved ones and those who support us.

I spoke to our chef, Chef Noi of Positive Kitchen and the owner of Suay Restaruant, about my idea. He was very much in favour.

We sent out an invitation to our QSI friends and families to celebrate with us. We received 160 responses to join our first ever meal.

Chef Noi has done events like this before and was confident we could do this. At this time I inquired about student help – if he needed any and could they join?

So, four students helped in the kitchen leading up to the event and also on the morning of the event and it was a special day filled with joy.

So, I asked Chef Noi about holding a cooking competition on our campus for students, and again, he was very much in favour of the idea. So we sat and planned and it seemed feasible.

 

Can you describe the event?

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

There are four components to this event to make it fun for the entire family. First, there is the competition. Each English speaking school invited, both International and local Thai schools, has the opportunity to send one team of four students from ages 10 to 18.

They will create two culinary delights in one hour. One dish they can practice and prepare for as a group ahead of the competition. They will bring their uncooked ingredients to the event which will cost no more than B1,000.

The second dish will be presented by our celebrity chefs – Chen Noi and Chef Ronnie of Café Del Mar.

The students will have to pay close attention as they will need to recreate this dish as best as possible using ingredients from Farang Food Paradise.

Within one hour, the student teams will have to make both their prepared dish and their impromptu dish. They will then be judged by our celebrity chefs.

As the competition takes place, guests will be able to browse shops and purchase organic produce and home-crafted food products from local vendors including Pura Organic.

For a fee of B300 for adults and B100 for kids 12 and under, our guests will be able to sample exquisite tastes from local restaurants, including Suay, Café Del Mar, Gallery Café and many more.

Finally, the chefs on hand will be providing mini tutorials in food and dish preparation. And, thanks to our friends at Tuna Paradise, our chefs will be cleaning and portioning fresh fish and preparing dishes for the crowd to sample.

It should be an exciting day!

 

For information and current updates about restaurants and businesses attending please go to Etable: facebook.com/etable.asia.

If you would like to participate in the event, please contact Khun Aom in our QSI office: k-aom@pkt.qsi.org or 076 304 312. We will help you get your answers. For more information visit: facebook.com/qsi.phuket/

 

 
