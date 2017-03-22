Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket's top female chefs unite for Good Shepherd charity dinner at Kata Rocks

Five of Phuket’s finest female chefs, from the island’s premier luxury resorts and restaurants, are joining forces on Saturday, April 22, for “The Sassy Chef’s Kitchen” charity dinner at Kata Rocks to benefit children at the BanYa Literacy Centre.

Sunday 2 April 2017, 12:00PM

Participating chefs include Chonthicha “Mook” Surajaroenjai, pastry chef of Rustic Eatery & Bar; Belinda Tuckwell, executive chef of The Pavilions Phuket; Patrizia Battolu, executive chef of La Gritta at Amari Phuket; Laia Pons, executive chef of Kata Rocks; and Anongrat “Piak” Meklai, executive sous chef of Black Ginger at The Slate Phuket.

Diners can count on each talented chef to cook up some amazing culinary dishes that reflect their home country or restaurant menu, with a healthy dose of imagination for good measure.

Kata Rocks General Manager Scot Toon said, “We are excited to have the top female chefs in Phuket coming together to present an amazing five-course dinner to raise much-needed funds for the children at the Good Shepherd Phuket BanYa Literacy Centre.”

Musical entertainment by Phuket’s top female DJ, Fabuloops, will run from 9pm to midnight, with a live auction featuring fabulous holiday prizes to exclusive destinations also on offer.

Chef Belinda of The Pavilions Phuket said, “I am delighted to be cooking as part of the ‘The Sassy Chef’s Kitchen’ at Kata Rocks. There is nothing better than fabulous food mixed with a touch of girl power supporting the cause.”

Tickets to the dinner are priced at B3,800 net per person with all proceeds raised going towards assisting the 150 Myanmar children who attend the BanYa Literacy Centre.

These students recently moved into a dedicated eight-room learning facility last December, funded and built through grants and donations. However, the average cost of supporting each child is about B10,000 per annum.

“Our community is important to all of us here at Kata Rocks, we are regularly assisting and supporting many groups and charities across the island. Giving back where we can and being able to work with these amazing chefs and restaurants on this occasion to raise money for the Good Shepherd is fantastic,” Mr Toon added.

Paul Jordaan, general manager at The Slate, predicted it would be an epic epicurean evening that should not be missed.

“I’m delighted to see the top female chefs of Phuket coming together for such an important cause. I want to urge all the residents of Phuket to come and join us to help raise much-needed funds for the BanYa Literacy Centre,” he said.

Good Shepherd Phuket helps women and children on the island who have been abused, are caught up in human trafficking or the sex industry, as well as those in poverty or suffering from HIV.

They are given shelter, counselling, schooling and the opportunity to re-educate themselves and thus earn a decent living. Handicraft items made by the women are also sold at some of the top resorts in Phuket.


This important gastronomic fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at Kata Rocks, starting from 6pm. For reservations and information email Donna Toon (The Good Shepherd) at: sassychefskitchen@gmail.com

The Phuket News & Live 89.5 are proud sponsors of the event.

 

 
