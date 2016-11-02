Lady would have been easy to grab. A friendly family pet, she approached the dog snatchers readily, her tail wagging, her eyes trusting. In an instant, she was flung into a tiny rusting cage, shoved on top of several other terrified dogs. She was still wearing her collar.

Thursday 3 November 2016, 11:00AM

In June of this year, China’s annual Yulin dog meat festival again took place, involving the theft of thousands of dogs, many of them pets, to be brutally tortured and slaughtered for their meat.

Again, dog lovers around the world took to social media to decry the slaughter, but some took it a step further. This year, many hundreds of dogs were rescued.

But suffering from horrendous injuries and malnutrition as a result of their ordeal, most of them didn’t make it. With no adequate facilities to care for such a huge number of dogs, the majority died soon after their rescue. This is the story of the ones who survived. These desperate dogs await your help.

As you read this, over 70 rescued dogs are being cared for in a makeshift shelter in the city of Nanning, China. Each of these dogs already has an adopter or foster home waiting in the US and we desperately need to get them there.

The situation for these dogs still in China is critical. The dog meat industry is a year-round business in a country with no animal welfare laws. Each of these rescued dogs has been offered a safe haven in the US but they need urgent help to get there.

It costs approximately $1,900 (B66,420) to ship one dog to safety, and Soi Dog Foundation is determined to get them all out.

Lady is one of the lucky ones. She now lives in the US, with one of the resolute volunteers who rescued her from that crude metal cage. The rest of her days will be spent running free at the Californian vineyard that is her home, her tail wagging, her eyes trusting once more.

For more information visit: soidog.org