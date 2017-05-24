Phuket’s Live 89.5 radio is going local this year to feature some of the island up-and-coming musical stars.

Thursday 25 May 2017, 12:00PM

Throughout the rest of the year Live 89.5 will be airing performances by students from the Phuket Academy of Performing Arts.

The new segment, called “Student Sounds”, started on May 1 and will run four times a day, seven days a week, for the next 12 months.

“Student Sounds” is the brainchild of local music composer and producer Gary Crause, whose Legend Music Recording Studio recorded all of the student performances that will go to air.

“The idea occurred to me a while ago. Each year The Phuket Academy of Performing Arts records each of our students to help us, them and their parents track their development.

We also offer selected advanced students the opportunity to participate in annual recording projects as one-offs or as part of a themed project like a Christmas album,” said Gary.

“So we end up with a lot of awesome recorded material which does not get the exposure it deserves. Students love to perform, and their parents love to see them perform, so it was a natural progression in thinking that they would love to hear themselves on the radio too.

"After thinking about it for a little while, I spoke with Class Act Media GM Jason Beavan about my idea and he seemed to love it as much as I do. It all kind of snowballed from there,” explained Gary.

The project will also be using the live 89.5 Facebook page to share video performances from students as young as four.

“We also wanted to give exposure via the Live 89.5 Facebook page to the student music videos that have, and will still be, created.

"Many of our recording students are juniors, some as young as four years old, and whilst these recordings are not suitable for constant rotation on radio, but they do go down well as music video clips,” said Gary.

Gary hopes that the opportunity to have their songs played on the radio will encourage more students to write and perform original songs.

“Should ‘Student Sounds’ go ahead for the length of time that we are all hoping it will, it will prompt more students to record and collaborate on recordings to be featured on radio and on video,” said Gary.

For the month of May the segment will be brought to the airwaves on Live 89.5 FM by the Phuket Academy of Performing Arts and Legend Music Recording Studio – which is responsible for creating all of the recording and video content for the project.

Starting from June 1, UWC Thailand and Phuket Boat Lagoon will come on board as segment sponsors.

Many of the key segment times were selected to enable the students to hear themselves on the radio. You can tune in to hear “Student Sounds” during the following times and shows:

Between 7am and 8am on Good Morning Phuket with Chris Howson. On Afternoons with Donna between 12 noon and 3pm. On Drive on Live with Jason Wilder between 5pm and 6pm. On Nights on Live with Stevie C between 8pm and 9pm. It will also air at similar times during the weekends.