Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Entertainment
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket's Live 89.5 showcasing songs by young local musicians

Phuket’s Live 89.5 radio is going local this year to feature some of the island up-and-coming musical stars.

culture,

Mark Knowles

Thursday 25 May 2017, 12:00PM

Throughout the rest of the year Live 89.5 will be airing performances by students from the Phuket Academy of Performing Arts.

The new segment, called “Student Sounds”, started on May 1 and will run four times a day, seven days a week, for the next 12 months.

“Student Sounds” is the brainchild of local music composer and producer Gary Crause, whose Legend Music Recording Studio recorded all of the student performances that will go to air.

“The idea occurred to me a while ago. Each year The Phuket Academy of Performing Arts records each of our students to help us, them and their parents track their development.

We also offer selected advanced students the opportunity to participate in annual recording projects as one-offs or as part of a themed project like a Christmas album,” said Gary.

“So we end up with a lot of awesome recorded material which does not get the exposure it deserves. Students love to perform, and their parents love to see them perform, so it was a natural progression in thinking that they would love to hear themselves on the radio too.

"After thinking about it for a little while, I spoke with Class Act Media GM Jason Beavan about my idea and he seemed to love it as much as I do. It all kind of snowballed from there,” explained Gary.

The project will also be using the live 89.5 Facebook page to share video performances from students as young as four.

MY STORAGE - Secure, Clean and Cost Effective Self Storage at Jungceylon, Phuket, Thailand

“We also wanted to give exposure via the Live 89.5 Facebook page to the student music videos that have, and will still be, created.

"Many of our recording students are juniors, some as young as four years old, and whilst these recordings are not suitable for constant rotation on radio, but they do go down well as music video clips,” said Gary.

Gary hopes that the opportunity to have their songs played on the radio will encourage more students to write and perform original songs.

“Should ‘Student Sounds’ go ahead for the length of time that we are all hoping it will, it will prompt more students to record and collaborate on recordings to be featured on radio and on video,” said Gary.

For the month of May the segment will be brought to the airwaves on Live 89.5 FM by the Phuket Academy of Performing Arts and Legend Music Recording Studio – which is responsible for creating all of the recording and video content for the project.

Starting from June 1, UWC Thailand and Phuket Boat Lagoon will come on board as segment sponsors.

Many of the key segment times were selected to enable the students to hear themselves on the radio. You can tune in to hear “Student Sounds” during the following times and shows:

Between 7am and 8am on Good Morning Phuket with Chris Howson. On Afternoons with Donna between 12 noon and 3pm. On Drive on Live with Jason Wilder between 5pm and 6pm. On Nights on Live with Stevie C between 8pm and 9pm. It will also air at similar times during the weekends.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket driver’s arm severed in accident while delivering tourists to airport

Eagle; They just defend their actions with lame excuses....(Read More)

Phuket taxi, tuk-tuk drivers rally against Patong parking crackdown

Rorii; I meant Phuket, Patong is beating heart...Probably never happen, too much vested interest in status quo which is terrible, Phuket makes a huge ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi, tuk-tuk drivers rally against Patong parking crackdown

They right , they should have taxi station , taxi meters with a national fare based on Bangkok's one and no more tuk tuk or occasional taxi , also...(Read More)

Phuket taxi, tuk-tuk drivers rally against Patong parking crackdown

Pauly44, sorry mate, but did only mention Patong. As for Phuket, itself, light rail has been mentioned, but never actually proceeded with. Like so ma...(Read More)

Phuket taxi, tuk-tuk drivers rally against Patong parking crackdown

Just try parking your bike opposite the Post Office on the beach road & you'll see some complete ****** has moved it when you come out 2 mins ...(Read More)

Fifteen arrested at Phuket cockfight

While cockfighting is legal, it can only be done at a legally registered venue, and the birds "must not suffer needlessly.." whilst tearing...(Read More)

Phuket taxi, tuk-tuk drivers rally against Patong parking crackdown

Pauly44,no infinite wisdom here,just common sense given the size of Patong,the costs of such a project and all the arising traffic problems in buildin...(Read More)

Phuket driver’s arm severed in accident while delivering tourists to airport

malczx7r,did anyone of your usual suspects actually ever wrote here that locals are good driver?...(Read More)

Phuket taxi, tuk-tuk drivers rally against Patong parking crackdown

Disagree with you both, a small scale elevated light rail e.g darling harbour, Sydney, connecting Patong to Pkt Town and a main link to the airport wo...(Read More)

Phuket taxi, tuk-tuk drivers rally against Patong parking crackdown

There's a workable solution that will solve the problem and it: Would cost very little - a radio for each taxi, tuk-tuk, and bike taxi. The curr...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.