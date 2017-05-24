Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket's Kata Rocks to provide guests with bespoke Handy smartphones

Phuket Luxury resort Kata Rocks has partnered with Handy phone service to provide free unlimited international and local calls, as well as unlimited 4G mobile internet, through a custom smartphone handset provided to its guests.

tourism, technology,

Wednesday 24 May 2017, 02:24PM

Kata Rocks is the first resort in Phuket to offer free unlimited mobile calling and data on the go.
Kata Rocks is the first resort in Phuket to offer free unlimited mobile calling and data on the go.

Handy OS is the world’s first mobile operating system tailored to the hospitality industry and will will provide bespoke smartphones preloaded with popular mobile applications, useful GPS mapping functions and destination-specific content including a comprehensive Phuket guide with exclusive offers.

General Manager Scot Toon said Kata Rocks was proud to be the first resort in Phuket to launch Handy, with one phone conveniently available in each of the resort’s 34 luxury Sky Pool Villas.

“Kata Rocks is well established as a leader of travel technology and appeals to modern tech savvy resort guests. Launching Handy is timely and will greatly benefit our customers by offering both convenience and value. Guest’ satisfaction and loyalty is very important to us as we continue to innovate and deliver the best possible experience to our valued guests,” Mr Toon remarked.

Guests will be able to surf the internet on the go and from any location on the island, download their favourite apps onto the device and make unlimited international calls without having to incur hefty international roaming charges on their personal mobile accounts back home.

Handy’s “on-the-go hotel concierge service” also provides useful hotel information and mobile access to the resort’s Rock Star personal concierge service, in addition to push notifications for live updates and exclusive hotel offerings.

The Handy launch is just one of the latest initiatives that Kata Rocks has undertaken to strengthen its leadership position in travel technology in Phuket.

Its innovative state-of-the-art home VDA automation software combines luxury and technology on a level that was previously unavailable in Phuket.

The system includes bespoke enhancements specifically catering to the needs of Kata Rocks’ guests, allowing single touch control of Sky Pool Villa lighting, temperature, music, television and blinds using an in-villa iPad.

As one of Phuket’s most luxurious boutique resorts, Kata Rocks offers exclusive one, two, three and four-bedroom Sky Villas and Penthouses with each villa offering its own private infinity-pool for guests to enjoy.  

 

 
