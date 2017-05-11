The second annual Laguna Phuket Hospitality Challenge – Charity Golf Tournament will take place at Laguna Golf Phuket on Friday, June 23, with hospitality professionals from Phuket and surrounding areas coming together at the award-winning golf course.

The atmosphere, as with the inaugural event last year, will be fun yet competitive, with teams battling for bragging rights as the best hospitality golfers in the region.

Being the only event of its kind, it is touted as the ideal networking opportunity for local hoteliers, restaurateurs, landlords, club owners and others involved in the hospitality industry to come together in a relaxed environment.

Organiser Mark Cameron of Asean Events explained, “Last year’s event was a huge success and we attracted a field of 60 very competitive hospitality leaders. The rivalry between hoteliers was incredible to watch, with endless amounts of friendly on-course banter.

“These professionals are always competing for business, so why not a fun game of golf, networking with like-minded professionals? As an end product of the event experience, we also raise funds for local children’s charities,” he said.

Host sponsor Laguna Golf Phuket will once again provide the venue. The unique “Gourmet Golf” concept event will see Laguna Phuket hotel establishments such as Banyan Tree, Angsana, Cassia, Dusit Thani and Outrigger provide on-course food and drinks for golfers.

In addition, other leading entertainment venues from around Phuket will be involved, including an exciting “Tai Pan” experience on hole 1 tee box, thanks to our old friends Bob and Darren!

Registered teams this year include Accor Group of Hotels and Outrigger Resorts as well as teams from Rotowash, Tai Pan, Irish Times and a team all the way from Oman – and The Phuket News Team.

Of the 18 holes, 12 holes have been already sponsored with some refreshments and food and a very special hole where the Banyan Tree Spa will give golfers a refreshing neck massage.

On the par-3 holes there will be a “Beat-The-Pro” event, where a PGA Professional from Laguna Golf Academy will challenge each golfer, and Rotowash will sponsor a prize worth B500,000 for a hole-in-one.





This event is proudly sponsored by The Phuket News, Live 89.5, Khao Phuket.

To register your team, and/or interest in becoming a sponsor, visit: lagunagolf.com/phuket or email: golf@lagunaphuket.com