PHUKET: The already impressive Cape Sienna Hotel & Villas resort at Phuket’s Kamala Beach is undergoing a variety of improvements, including redecorating 70% of the entire resort’s guest room

Sunday 11 June 2017, 11:00AM

“In keeping with our aim to be recognised as one of Phuket’s most reputable and stylish 4.5-star resorts featuring great cuisine and creative beverage offerings we shall rebrand ourselves to Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotels & Villas from November 1 onwards,” explained a release issued by the resort last week.

“With this year’s renovation of rooms, restaurants and bars, we strengthen our emphasis on improving our product in order to achieve excellence in service and to enrich our guests senses with a unique place to cater for all senses.”

During the rebranding overhaul three room buildings will be completely renovated and new room categories created.

“We will redecorate all rooms in those buildings which represent 70% of all our rooms,” said the release.

“As rooms will be renovated by building the disturbance will be minimal,” it added.

“This year we are renovating our rooms and expanding the Vanilla Skybar terrace and adding a Gastro Pub in it. Plum Prime Steakhouse will have the terrace covered so that guests (and staff) don’t have to worry too much about the weather, explained Frank Dreist, ‎General Manager at Cape Sienna Hotel & Villas.

“In addition, an external lift from our drop off in front of the hotel will go straight up to PLUM and Vanilla providing easier access,” he added.

During the fit-out, the Plum Prime Steakhouse will be open for service indoors only, the outdoor terrace will not be available.

Meanwhile, the resort’s Vanilla Skybar will receive added terrace space, a stylish Gastro Pub with fantastic views as well as a wedding lawn.

The Skybar will be open for service indoors only for most of the time; a short complete closure will be announced closer to the date. As with the steakhouse, during the refurbishment the outdoor terrace will not be available.

The resort’s Sienna Rocks beachfront café bar closed on June 1 while the new “Sienna Rocks Cafe” is created. The venue is scheduled to re-open on August 31, while the Pool Restaurant buffet line will be expanded and undergo improvements of its own.

Noting the rebranding reflected in the resort’s name change, Mr Dreist explained, “Why Gourmet Hotel? Well, we believe that many guests not just looking for a room and standard hotel fare… They are looking for experiences, discoveries and they are looking for resorts which feature creative and innovative restaurant products.

“They are food lovers, or “foodies”, and when they go on holidays and explore the city or beaches at night, they want to experience great atmosphere and indulge themselves without having to worry too much about where to go, how to get there, traffic time and cost,” Mr Dreist pointed out.

“We offer this to them, with a very good variety of restaurants all featuring different products with one common theme – excellent tasty food with some of the best seaviews on the island for fair prices.

“We feel that there is still space and a niche for hotels which provide something different, creative and with great variety. Where guests who enjoy good Food & Beverage offerings will not get bored easily, where they really can chill out and enjoy their well-earned time off,” Mr Driest noted.