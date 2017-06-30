Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket's Architect & Engineering trade expo looks to the future

PHUKET: The annual Architect & Engineering Exhibition returns to Phuket next month with a focus on leading technology in construction and interior decor industries.

Sunday 2 July 2017, 10:00AM

The popular trade expo, touted as the one-stop shop for home builders and hoteliers throughout Southern Thailand, will be at the Royal Phuket City Hotel on July 12-15 for its 17th edition with more than 100 products from more than 100 manufacturers and importers on show.

“This year will have all types of construction materials, from floors to roof tiles, as well as the latest breakthroughs in technology, interior design and building maintenance,” explained Thanet Triwut of the expo’s organiser, PIC Phuket.

Among the displays will be nano-technology applications for next-generation homes, the latest in prefabrication construction structures and top-of-the-range light-and-sound systems for conventions and conferences, nightclubs and entertainment venues as well as the latest products for spas, swimming pools and gymnasiums.

“Key players in the industry as well as people building their own homes can come and learn how to design a smart home for multi-million-dollar project, with explanations on how to include IPTV, 4G internet, IP Phone, mobile phone, CCTV and other high-tech devices,” said Mr Thanet.

Phuket firm iT Guru will have on exhibit a “Smart City System” in co-operation with local IT firms Fiber One, 3BB, ToT and CAT Telecom.

Another key attraction at this year’s event will be a seminar titled “Financial Technology and Property Tech” focusing on how enterprises can move their transactions into the online world, with explanations of the BitCoin block chain technology and the roles played by new-era digital money clients Alipay, WeChat Pay and the WebPak payment gateway.

The seminar will also discuss how Ananda Property and Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) are forging ahead with their “Proptech Startups” in Thailand.

“Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and other provinces in the Andaman region are the best potential of investment economy during the opening of AEC (Asean Economic Community), and in light of the Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam free-trade agreement,” Mr Thanet explained.

“Since the Thai government announced Phuket to be the first Smart City in Thailand, the government has started to inject huge amounts of funds to promote digital technology in the tourism industry – not only for growth of the hotel and tourism sector to continue, but also for other major construction projects, including the light rail system, the new “super highway”, luxury housing projects, yacht marinas, convention centres and large-scale shopping centres,” he added.

“As Thailand today under the leadership of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha is undergoing extensive reforms in all socio-economic dimensions, the Cabinet has realised the urgent need to leverage digital technology to drive the country forward and assigned the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) and the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) to co-develop the Thailand Digital Economy and Society Development Plan.

“This plan is to be used as a blueprint for the country’s development by digital technology, which can range from switching to digital mindset in all sectors, reforming economic structures (trade/ business, manufacturing, services), enhancing efficiency of government, to improving the quality of life of the Thai people,” Mr Thanet noted.
Other highlight innovations at the exhibition include:

17th Architect and Engineering Exhibition 2017

• SAMSUNG Galaxy Gear VR 360 camera and service by www.thai360.info

• Fractal Shade – award-winning innovative roof design

• Floors and roofs made from cork, which can keep homes cool and absorb sound

• MasterCool – waste recycling and power-saving system, with pay by installments

• BlyGold – HVAC heat-loss coating technology which also protects against sea corrosion

• InnoGreen – Ozone generator and cooling and wastewater treatment systems, with pay by installments

• Masterkool – power-saving system for air conditioning and LED lighting systems by lease and pay by installments

• Echotech – Heat Pump system with power saving certified by Label No.5

• SB Smart Furniture comes with Electric Reclining Sofa and Chair and space saving furniture for condominium

For more information about the Architect & Engineering Exhibition 2017 visit www.pic-phuket.com or email info@pic-phuket.com, or call 088-7513569, 088-7657241.

 

 
