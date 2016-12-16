Last month on Thursday, November 17, 40 members and guests of the Phuket International Women’s Club attended the annual Vocational College lunch in Phuket Town.

Always a favourite on the luncheon calendar, as it is a chance for members to meet and see how some of the students we sponsor are faring. Currently PIWC sponsors thirty students at the college in the courses of Hotel Services, Food and Nutrition, Tourism Industry, Commerce, Computer, Accounting, Home Economy and Retail Business.

Attendees were welcomed to the lunch at the newly opened Hotel Training facility restaurant. As usual we were availed of the opportunity to purchase some handmade craft items made by the students, served a welcome drink and given a souvenir from the students.

Mr Sukon Kaewtae, the Director of the college, welcomed us all with a short speech and Ajarn Ackanit was the MC throughout the lunch. A delicious buffet lunch of Thai specialities prepared by the students was served.

A moving performance of a program of songs were performed by a selection of students in remembrance of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The songs included: The Great King, The King of Our Land, Tree of the King and The Photo of Every Home. These songs were originally composed in remembrance of His Majesty’s reign of Thailand for 60 years and also for his 80th birthday.

The students that were present were only part of the sponsored students as many of them were undergoing work experience in their respective fields. PIWC is extremely proud to be given this opportunity to improve the lives of these students and their families and help them help themselves.