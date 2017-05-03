Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket Youth Development League kicks off

FOOTBALL: The Phuket Youth Development League, presented by Cruzeiro Soccer Schools, kicked off last Saturday (April 29) at British International School, Phuket with young players from the island’s footballing community playing for – albeit unofficially – four of the most famous football clubs in the world; Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Matt Pond

Wednesday 3 May 2017, 04:57PM

Barcelona take on Chelsea in the U7s age category.
Barcelona take on Chelsea in the U7s age category.

The aim of the Phuket Youth Development League is to bring together young footballers from across the island to participate in a league that promotes player development, friendship and respect.

Last Saturday’s action kicked off with the U7s teams of Manchester Utd and Barcelona taking on Real Madrid and Chelsea respectively.

Both were high-scoring games, but it was Real Madrid and Barcelona who walked away with the first wins of the tournament beating their rivals 5-6 and 7-6 respectively.

At the end of the games, a man/woman of the match award were presented to outstanding performers and in the U7s category those awards went to Zac (Barcelona) and Oscar (Real Madrid).

Next up it was the U9s and U11s with Manchester Utd vs Real Madrid and Barcelona vs Chelsea in the both age categories.

In the U9s games Real Madrid walked away with a big 3-8 over United while Barcelona and Chelsea playing out a goalless draw.

Man/woman of the match in the U9s went to Lennox and Till.

In the U11’s games Manchester Utd beat Real Madrid 6-4 while Chelsea defeated Barcelona 2-3.

U11s man/woman of the match awards went to Tony and Dominic.

The final action of a great morning of football saw Manchester Utd vs Real Madrid and Barcelona vs Chelsea in the U13-16 age category.

United walked away with a comfortable 9-4 win over Real Madrid while Barcelona and Chelsea were held to a 5-5 draw.

Man/woman of the match awards in the U13-16 age category went to Vincent and Vic.

For all the latest news and updates regarding the league, please follow their Facebook page – Phuket Youth Development League.

The Phuket News is proud media sponsor of the Phuket Youth Development League.

 

 
