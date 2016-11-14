PHUKET: Phuket Yacht Haven Marina and Galileo Maritime Academy have signed an agreement whereby a university-style campus is to be built and developed at Yacht Haven Marina to provide advanced international training for crew of superyachts, commercial shipping and offshore oil and gas facilities.

Anthony Gould, Chairman and Director of Galileo, exchanges contracts with Jean Phataraprasit, Deputy Managing Director of Phuket Yacht Haven, who joins the Board of Galileo Maritime Academy. Also pictured are key executives of both Galileo and Phuket Yacht Haven.

The new Galileo campus opened last Monday (Nov 7) for its first training course based at Phuket Yacht Haven with an international student group from Sweden, France and Tunisia. The Galileo facilities include a student residence, offices and training centre, an advanced fire-fighting school, a marine-engineering school, survival craft and rescue boats and training yachts and tenders based in the marina.

Phuket Yacht Haven has become a major investor in Galileo and a strategic partner to expand the range of training services and facilities such that Galileo remains the leading centre for maritime training in the region.

This alliance with the family behind Yacht Haven Marina and other major marine developments in Thailand is seen as key to maintaining Galileo’s rapid growth in the world market for first-class training and certification of seafarers.

Galileo is the only maritime academy in the Asia-Pacific region to be accredited by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) of the UK Department for Transport and to be approved to issue MCA certificates of competence to seafarers.