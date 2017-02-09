YACHTING: Tomorrow night (Feb 10), the Phuket Yacht Club will be welcoming a very special guest who will be giving a 30-minute talk and video presentation on the 2018 Golden Globe Race (GGR).

Thursday 9 February 2017, 04:41PM

Philippe Péché. Photo: linkedin.com

The guest, Philippe Péché, is one of 30 sailors who will be competing in the 2018 GGR and he will also be on-hand to answer any questions about the race itself and the preparations he will be making prior to setting off on the gruelling journey from Falmouth in England, around the world, via the five Great Capes and the return to Falmouth.

With over 300,000 race miles from monohulls to giant multihulls, Péché is one France’s leading competitive sailors. He has competed in three round the world races, and is two-time holder of the Jules Verde trophy, completing circumnavigation in 50-days.

Driven to win the 2018 GGR not for fame nor money but simply for the glory and love of sailing, Péché will be representing La Trinite on The Rustler 36 called Grégal.

In 1968, nine sailors set out in the first, non-stop, single-handed race around the world the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race Yacht Race.

Next year, some 50 years later, 30 sailors will once again set out to conquer the world. In the spirit of the original competition, these 30 sailors must only use the same type or similar equipment and technology that was carried on board the 1968/69 winning yacht Suhaili.

Tomorrow nights event takes place at the Phuket Yacht Club from 7:30pm onward and all are welcome to attend.