Recent Comments

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next Kurt: Were you drunk when you wrote this? "That kills more fishes than a non hand touch contact bread fish feeding". The mind boggles. A...(Read More)

Phuket officials order demolition of mansion with Patong Bay views It is amazing how things come back to haunt people who TAKE liberties because of wealth and public stature. Im sure now there will be a rush to sell s...(Read More)

Busload of students crashes into ravine A double decker bus wit full load, at 04:30 AM at dark (!) at that road? Poor students and parents who allowed this travel schedule. And the thai dr...(Read More)

Sanit ‘never worked for ThaiBev’ The scariest part, is that has recently been appointed a member of the National Legislative Assembly! ...(Read More)

Phuket beach vendors file complaint about payments to access Laem Singh Beach Kurt...Bit like the women who have lead unprecedented worldwide mass protests against Donald Trump. Nothing wrong in putting your point of view across...(Read More)

Phuket officials consider solar panels in cost-cutting measures Solar probably is the future for Thailand. Better that coal or oil. Today's solar technics are great. Even when the sun is not shining, the ligh...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration frees Russian ‘fish-feeding’ criminal, no blacklist required Eagle, seriously mate, do you actually know the meaning of "respect", if you do then your comment is rediculous, these people do not deserve...(Read More)

Phuket villagers accidentally torch ‘lucky’ 100-year-old banyan tree Eagle, what makes you an "expert" on Thai culture? I guess you simply do not understand what a "thinking" person actually is, as y...(Read More)