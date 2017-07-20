Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Top Lieutenant taken down for human trafficking and the end to Phuket Pride || July 20

PHUKET XTRA - July 20 Following mandatory safety training and several charges of recklessness causing death, parasails have once again hit the skies above Phuket Beaches. More than 100 charged in human trafficking crack down, including a top ranking lieutenant, a farewell to Phuket Pride festival and a probe into police collusion over the heir of the Red Bull corporation. All today on Phuket Xtra. Hosted by: Chris Howson ThePhuketNews.com

Phuket community

Recent Comments

Police in Red Bull scion case face probe

bit late now,he is gone and the case is nearly dead.the paper trail is destroyed pretty much now...(Read More)

Phuket prepares to commemorate HM King’s birthday

Appears some accounts have been banned. "Keep Phuket clean by our hands and our hearts” a great pity they can't use their hands, and he...(Read More)

Parasail rides return to Phuket beaches

I have been a skydiver for many years, so I know a little about the equipment in the pictures. These type of clips, even without a lock, are very hard...(Read More)

Turkish Airlines to launch Phuket-Istanbul direct flights

While I was a fan of Turkish Airlines until a few years ago, I will never ever use them again, especially after the last events in Turkey. It would be...(Read More)

Phuket under pressure as tourism growth exposes flaws in hotel sector

. If the Thai administration is sincere to bring all illegal and unlicensed hotels and accommodations to be by the law, it should make some harsh pen...(Read More)

Turkish Airlines to launch Phuket-Istanbul direct flights

Not just spooked by the terror attack BUT ALSO by their President with all the changes he is making to Turkey back towards a sharia Law State. ...(Read More)

Parasail rides return to Phuket beaches

No mention of the so-called 'health form' then. That idea was swept under the carpet as expected....(Read More)

Family of Australian killed by US police demands answers

It's the USA where guns are revered. What else can you expect?...(Read More)

Parasail rides return to Phuket beaches

The parasail rider, Rungroj Rakcheep, and the speedboat owner and driver, Montiean Jandang, were both charged with recklessness causing death over the...(Read More)
