PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Top Lieutenant taken down for human trafficking and the end to Phuket Pride || July 20
PHUKET XTRA - July 20 Following mandatory safety training and several charges of recklessness causing death, parasails have once again hit the skies above Phuket Beaches. More than 100 charged in human trafficking crack down, including a top ranking lieutenant, a farewell to Phuket Pride festival and a probe into police collusion over the heir of the Red Bull corporation. All today on Phuket Xtra. Hosted by: Chris Howson ThePhuketNews.com
Thursday 20 July 2017, 12:37PM
Be the first to comment.