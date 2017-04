Recent Comments

No charges for Phuket accident killing Aussie tourist I miss the part telling me or the aussie had a motorbike driving license ( thai or Australian), yes or no? If 'YES', than the police explanat...(Read More)

No charges for Phuket accident killing Aussie tourist Hmm, no charges, bit of double standards here! Seems if it's a Thai involved in an accident it's ok, I thought any death had to go to court? ...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks According to national media, only six passengers will be allowed in cargo bed of pickup trucks and also behind the driver’s seat in extended cab pic...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks Well, all the Thai TV I watched this lunch-time (Thursday the 6th) was still telling people they categorically can NOT ride in the back of pick-up tru...(Read More)

Buckle up or get fined, warn Phuket Traffic Police Curiously the accident that claimed 25 lives in Chonburi included numerous pick up passengers in the truck bed which are not required to wear a seat b...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks Absolutely crazy. So a full load of people in a pick-up is safer than me in my car with a full range of air bags but no seat belt on? Ridiculous. I re...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief confirms pickup passengers allowed, no seatbelts required in tuk-tuks Ok, so, many safety regulations and measures are not enforced during the 7 days of death on the Songkran Roads, but ( may be) after Songkran week. Wow...(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver Great to get the bag back, but is it so unusual for someone to hand a bag back in instead of stealing it that a ceremony is needed. That is the correc...(Read More)