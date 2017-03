Recent Comments

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads Christy Sweet,did you read the article well?It says :many tourists were involved.Seems to me not only thais have no basic driving knowledge....(Read More)

All car passengers now required to buckle up Marcher: The new law is to force passengers in the rear of the vehicle to buckle up. You don't wear a seat belt? That is akin to riding a motorbi...(Read More)

All car passengers now required to buckle up If section 44 really means something than use it to take minivans, taxis and tuk tuks without safety belts off the road until safety belts are install...(Read More)

All car passengers now required to buckle up Kurt: Are you commenting just for the sake of seeing your name or do you not understand why section 44 was used? If the government went by the normal...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads Bravo Carol Jadzia, You did explain it so well. Fantastic! Lets hope people read it, think about it and use for themselves in more careful driving....(Read More)

All car passengers now required to buckle up Interesting reading, that use of section 44 just for buckle up. In this case a inflator use of section 44, for a simple matter. Why not to use sec...(Read More)

Phuket gunman in Patong tuk-tuk boss slaying hits ‘most wanted’ list Easy solution. Move ALL tuk tuks from Patong and only have the great motorbike taxi service, the taxi meter and the normal taxi service. The Tuk tuks ...(Read More)

Out-of-control pickup ploughs into four vehicles in Phuket, two people injured Its not the drink thats the problem. ( yes it counts for a small amount). But the real reason the fact that too many just cant drive, have no license ...(Read More)