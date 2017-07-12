PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Skeleton of a woman found in Kathu Jungle and German Charged with Murder || July 12 PHUKET XTRA - July 12 Another body found in the Jungles of Phuket, this time in the Jungles of Kathu, another casualty from the Bus crash on Patong Hill, German Man charged with Murdered for the death of his girlfriend “Lek” and execution style mass murder carried out on a family in Krabi. And the Architect and Engineering Exhibition is on now, we talk to the organiser and show you what you can expect at this year’s event. Hosted by: Chris Howson ThePhuketNews.com Wednesday 12 July 2017, 03:52PM Comment on this story * Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time. Comments Here:

