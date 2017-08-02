PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police corruption investigation, Yingluck's speaks, and cigarette/alcohol tax || August 2
PHUKET XTRA - August 2 Three officers implicated in police corruption investigation? 2% increase on cigarettes & alcohol! Stolen elephant found in Phuket? Yingluck: Rice- pledging scheme "honest and correct"! 3-year-old boy fights for his life after fatal accident, and construction halted in Nai Harn. Hosted by: JP Mestanza (JP) ThePhuketNews.com
Wednesday 2 August 2017, 03:57PM
