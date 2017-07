Recent Comments

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten That's if they have CCTV in view of the area...Crikey how about they get someone who can actually write correctly in English, must give parents co...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten It sounds like a spoiled boy for me, but good that he did not get hurt, so then no harm has happened, is the money someone is`s ? Or free school a so...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten The CCTV doesn't cover the accident and that's the reason why the are able to make up any story. But fact is many kids from the same class con...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten So I am sure the CCTV will vindicate them fully.. Of course if they dont want to share that with the parents then.... ...(Read More)

‘Samui Times’ to be sued after Koh Tao death story The woman who owns that website is in UK and could not give a rat's whisker if Thai authorities sue her. She is one of the "Samui Gaggle"...(Read More)

Phuket tourism leader urges steps against corrupt officials in migrant worker crackdown Unbelievable...and Mr Bhurritt sits on the Tourism Ministry’s Tourism Development Board? His concern is that it will affect production costs and the...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer Rorii...it was common knowledge. Try google to start with. Then Hansard report when the Bill was introduced. You can also compare the profits of C...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer Jor12 "As to the changes to CTP in NSW, this was designed to reign in the exorbitant profits being made by Insurance Companies and to clamp down ...(Read More)