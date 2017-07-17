PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Parasailing halted on the island pending mandatory safety training and Motive in Krabi Mass Murder || July 17
PHUKET XTRA - July 17 Death of elderly Australian man leads to mandatory safety training for all parasail operators in Phuket, a motive emerges for the mass murder of a Village headman and his family in Ao Luk, Former Thai monk on his way back to the Kingdom following an approved extraction order from the state of California and a very special birthday wish. All today on Phuket Xtra! Hosted by: Chris Howson ThePhuketNews.com
Monday 17 July 2017, 01:31PM
