PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Nightly underpass closures in Kathu and More details on the grisly murder of Khun Lek || July 21
PHUKET XTRA - July 21 Efforts to keep Phuket drivers safe will cause closures on the Central Festival Underpass, further details emerge on the grisly murder of a local beautician at the hands of her expat boyfriend, Governor tells PEA to hurry up with the beautification of Phuket’s power lines and a Sea Turtle set free south on Phuket. All today on Phuket Xtra! Hosted by: Chris Howson ThePhuketNews.com
Friday 21 July 2017, 12:55PM
