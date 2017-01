Recent Comments

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash Jogi Well said sir, we as farangs are powerless, the Thais would never listen to a "stupid" farang!...(Read More)

Phuket's Chalong Hospital slated to open in 2018 Timothy, that was so funny, if it wasn't so probably tragically true! Though i'm going to guess, being a doctor or in charge of a hospital yo...(Read More)

Belgium Ambassador visits Phuket, MoU on economy, tourism sought Another interesting one : Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on sharing economic and tourism ideas. Understanding of tourism thata the most interestin...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash @ Jome Your comment @ Kurt I got a real problem with that. in my opinion, all a person like him can do is commenting(you call it complaining) and have...(Read More)

‘Good sign’ for official in paintings theft case: source Maybe they can also not believe that corrupt officials steal billions a year from Thai coffers. Because that's what corruption is = stealing. And ...(Read More)

Belgium Ambassador visits Phuket, MoU on economy, tourism sought Surprised that as Belgian citizen registred at the belgian embassy in Bkk i have to hear that we get a new Belgian ambassador by the phuket news.Unbel...(Read More)

‘Good sign’ for official in paintings theft case: source High ranking thai officials could not believe what happened was true. Well, mr Suphat did confess he did steel 3 paintings and is a thief. ( ...he wa...(Read More)

Wat Chalong thieves caught by Phuket locals Normally they only attack farung. I wonder if the locals will be charged?...(Read More)

Russian expat found dead in Phuket home Another dead Russian in Phuket. Russians generally die from: - Alcohol related accidents - Motor bike accidents ( No helmet or helmet not str...(Read More)