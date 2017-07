Recent Comments

Canadian expat Muay Thai fighter found dead of suspected hanging in Patong Matthew Richardson was a gentleman Canadian who lived and breathed Muaythai, who chose to live and train in a foreign land whose culture and people he...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public BenPendejo...it's is precisely the point given that you say, "...me shining yet another light on the fact that the BIBs are corrupt to the ...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public Pauly44...Sympathy? of what exactly? Given that you know nothing about me, I don't know how you arrive at your conclusion that I have "lost t...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public Pendejo,if someone doesnt complain all the time about the job the "BIBs"are doing or not doing,doesnt mean they agree or holding them in hig...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public i hope the tuk tuk"s force a mexican stand off and get their arses kicked by a few RPG"S. Seriously, i dont think anything will happen as ha...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public So Eagle/Joe 12/Jor12, by me shining yet another light on the fact that the BIBs are corrupt to the core and that they disproportionately target faran...(Read More)

August 3 set as final deadline for Patong taxis to return parking spaces to public Blah Blah of course same old from you Eagle, strange you're quoting comments from the past, tourism revenue is of course always welcome in my coun...(Read More)