Recent Comments

Female Aussie tourist saves Thai woman from drowning at Phuket beach Kurt: Do you really expect these lifeguards to work 24/7? I believe their working day is from 7 or 8am to 5pm. Anyone who goes swimming outside of th...(Read More)

Chinese skimmers arrested in Phuket Kurt: The faces of the criminals have been blanked out, so the RTP are following orders....(Read More)

Chinese skimmers arrested in Phuket There is no need to restrict yourselves to using an ATM in the bank as Kurt suggested. I have a much easier solution, which i have been using for yea...(Read More)

Harsher labour law penalties hit Phuket employers, foreigners @ematt: Victims of human trafficking can't pay a 1000 B fine, never mind a 1,000,000 B one. Meantime those who 'employ' them are never cau...(Read More)

Street sweeper run over by car, left seriously injured Jor12, apology accepted, I don't think you have "helped" anyone, to understand your comment, lucky we are use to it....(Read More)

Bangkok observation tower to be built with no bidding Just red that in Sapporo, Japan, the JR Tower tickets cost 200 thb only. The ticket price is the same, for Japanese and foreigners!...(Read More)

Female Aussie tourist saves Thai woman from drowning at Phuket beach Too many people in the water, everybody's gotta look out after themselves too. I wouldn't blame everything on the life guards. Remember you ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs Thailand’s first anti-bribery MoU Boy...now this is one of the bigger pieces of blah-di-blah to hit the news lately. Alas, we all know that this is utterly meaningless, as Phuket runs ...(Read More)