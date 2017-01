Recent Comments

Transport Minister orders urgent action to end to Phuket Airport queues More blathering nothingness, and once again we will see no change. All this guy did was explain why the airport is messed up, and that it will contin...(Read More)

Transport Minister orders urgent action to end to Phuket Airport queues Comedy gold. You literally can't make this stuff up if you tried too. Probably won't be too funny in May if I'm waiting in the line I gu...(Read More)

Phuket tuk-tuk driver, 81, slams into police checkpoint Let's hope that this was the last run for this guy. At 81, there is no way in hell that this old man should be carting tourists around in his tin...(Read More)

Phuket tuk-tuk driver, 81, slams into police checkpoint And no mention of a toxicity or sobriety test.. Cant be rude to anyone 'pee' can we !! ...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach Joe 12....most of your comments are derogatory! You are clueless and your comments are absolute rubbish. I say that is a friendly manner....just like ...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach Joe12, Reading comprehension isn't your strong point, is it? Did you see that little word IF?...(Read More)

Fake monk arrested in Phuket Town Oooohhh...look out!!! this pathetic sap is now "facing charges of impersonating a monk". This could result in a fine of up to 300 baht! He ...(Read More)