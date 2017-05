Recent Comments

Three arrested for possession of meth, marijuana Just a thought: In countries and States ( a number of them in usa) where they legalized marijuana it does show a significant lowering drugs crime sce...(Read More)

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket Eagle & Ematt; About time you two get a room together and whisper sweet nothings! I don't live in Thailand, I visit on holidays and anyone ...(Read More)

Four injured in Phuket when out-of-control car collides with motorbike, pickup Amazing how high speed can transform vehicles in pieces of art. Set up a Traffic accident museum, display all these high speed things. Show there...(Read More)

Cop truck allegedly sends prostitutes to police clients We are watching proof that police are above the law, that they break it whenever they damn well please, and are sheltered by the upper echelons, that ...(Read More)

Phuket drug dealers escape from vehicle transferring them to court BenPendejo: The Redbull heir boy search is no search. Thailand Interpol just issued a Blue notice, that is a notice to get informed only were the boy...(Read More)

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket Pauly if you see Thailand as being "uncivilised" (wow... the condescension is breathtaking), why in the world would you choose to live here?...(Read More)

Court rejects six sex ring warrant bids The provincial court in Mae Hong Son denied a request seeking warrants for the arrest of six state officials" The court system is corrupt to t...(Read More)

Phuket drug dealers escape from vehicle transferring them to court Wow... the meth/yaabaa business must be quite successful for these young criminals...or maybe it was someone else on the inside (ahem, ahem) that made...(Read More)