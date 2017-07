Recent Comments

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer Jor12 "As to the changes to CTP in NSW, this was designed to reign in the exorbitant profits being made by Insurance Companies and to clamp down ...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer CaptB...Check out the legal requirements for Third Party Motor Vehicle Accident Insurance in Thailand then the other classes available. The Compen...(Read More)

Phuket beer truck driver survives power pole slam If any body from outside of Phuket drives into that bend in the road, looking at the white lines that go all over the show, any normal person would be...(Read More)

Phuket beer truck driver survives power pole slam Same same everyday. Just another bad driver driving to normal phuket standards. At least some locals got some bemefit for a change with a few free bee...(Read More)

Phuket beer truck driver survives power pole slam What a catch phrase for the TAT to promote, witness the crazy driving get free beer!...(Read More)

Phuket-region employers dump hundreds of migrant workers after new labour laws Jor 12, Penalties are more severe. That's a change in rules. Migrants are disproportionately affected and many are now suffering. I have heard ...(Read More)

Body found on Koh Samui beach Nasa12,did you personally witness how the police worked in Koh Samui?And what has the police or immigration in Phuket to do with this article?...(Read More)

Phuket zip-line tourist ride raided for encroachment Mr. Cheewapap you are a very courageous man. I can think of a few other jobs you could do for us in Phuket. How about Police Commissioner or Governor ...(Read More)