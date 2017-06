Recent Comments

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up Pauly: same near my place! There is a yellow sign, warning with a fine of 2000 thb if people dump rubbish there at public land. The funny thing is,...(Read More)

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack Ematt: We all know about the almost 7 years going on horror in the South with more than 6000 people dead. Point is a patrol of 10 soldiers were stuff...(Read More)

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack Swerv, You are mistaken, it is a law and has been for some years but is ignored. Plans were to enforce it, but then those plans were ignored....(Read More)

Tons of rubbish cleared in Phuket airport beach clean-up Near my property there are 2 very large signs in Thai saying dumping illegal, fine etc. And there are piles of rubbish dumped right underneath & a...(Read More)

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack Swerv, from memory it wasn't rescinded just postponed for the Songkran but in any event it's not illegal just yet but demonstrates they have t...(Read More)

Relatives mourn Phuket soldier’s death in Pattani road-bomb attack Thank you to the PN for a story that brings the horror of the situation in the South closer to home. Good, and relevant, reporting. How sad that s...(Read More)