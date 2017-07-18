PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal motorbike accident at Chalong Circle || July 18
PHUKET XTRA - July 18 Growing concerns over illicit drug use in Phuket as the flow of Yaba Ice and Crystal Meth surges, the search continues for two Chinese nationals who went missing off the coast of Freedom Beach and controversial Farang vlogger and prankster Nate Bartling is finally being held accountable after breaking the law for the second time in as many months. All today on Phuket Xtra! Hosted by: Chris Howson ThePhuketNews.com
Tuesday 18 July 2017, 12:57PM
