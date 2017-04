Recent Comments

Phuket students killed, crushed under wheels of garbage truck What a tragic waste of two young people who should have their whole lives ahead of them. The truck driver should be punished, of course, but also thos...(Read More)

Phuket students killed, crushed under wheels of garbage truck And the carnage continues...quite a sickening accident caused by a bafoon in a garbage truck, a senseless waste of young lives ..When will Thai driver...(Read More)

Phuket students killed, crushed under wheels of garbage truck I drove past the traffic light just few minutes after the accident and make me sad for the 2 people lying dead on the road with one of them under the ...(Read More)

Phuket students killed, crushed under wheels of garbage truck This is manslaughter and its about time the pathetic excuse for a police force starting charging these reckless idiots who cause death with manslaught...(Read More)

Phuket Airport amid Songkran travel surge Interesting article but it not explains that most hotels the last 2 years not get full on songkran in Phuket??There are many well known hotels who hav...(Read More)

Hold tourists and guides responsible for coral damage, says Phuket poll The only real solution would be to ban all tourism for 3 years for Ko Racha Yai and Noi but this is impossible so let them go to hell! I just dont go ...(Read More)

New Phuket Governor arrives, confident of resolving ‘all problems’ Hahahaaa, another one who "promises" to fix Phuket's problem, let's keep a list of what he will say he will "fix" then com...(Read More)