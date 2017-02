Recent Comments

Phuket shakedowns, extortion, corruption not on list of ‘urgent issues’ handed to army Extortion corruption is a merry go round here. No one wants to get off and they sure dont want it to stop. More important to chase the beach chairs. S...(Read More)

Aussie boyfriend to face charges over deadly Phuket jet-ski crash When we see the Phuket Governor photographs, he always looks wondering, asking himself:... "Who am I that I may do this job, and I even don'...(Read More)

Six Phuket jet-ski operators found operating without insurance, fined It needs deadly accidents ( foreign tourist) to get thai Phuket authorities to lift their buts from their office and do their job and check jet ski ve...(Read More)

Six Phuket jet-ski operators found operating without insurance, fined The poor guy hasn't lost enough already that they will charge him? He is going to live with this for the rest of his life, such a tragedy. This ...(Read More)