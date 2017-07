Recent Comments

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten I used to have a lot of respect for the Kajonkiet family of schools here on Phuket. But in recent years they've become less focused on the student...(Read More)

Phuket construction magnate flames government for migrant worker crisis Nonsense. There are thousands of unemployed Thai people all over Thailand that can do the same work. . They MUST then bring in these THAI people from ...(Read More)

‘Samui Times’ to be sued after Koh Tao death story Typical of Thai officials to take action over getting the black eye in the press, rather than taking action to actually ensure tourists are safe on th...(Read More)

Phuket construction magnate flames government for migrant worker crisis It would seem that these two employers should listened to. Other than holding things up for more tea money, what reason would there be to delay?...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer Rorii..like I said, the details have been provided. In any event I fail to see the need for you to understand the reasons for legislative changes in N...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer Jor12, and more importantly, no one has AGREED with you. Am I the lazy one, I always prove proof, links etc.. you never do, you only make unsubstanti...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer Rorri...read the reply post. If you too lazy to look it up and read it that's not my problem. You also can't understand the geopolitical ra...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer Jor12, so ONCE AGAIN, you refuse to back up your comment, this, for you, is a very common pattern, I call you a liar, now prove you are not. Callin...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten That's if they have CCTV in view of the area...Crikey how about they get someone who can actually write correctly in English, must give parents co...(Read More)