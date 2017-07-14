PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Charges filed in Australian’s death at Kata Beach and bad news for Thaksin || July 14
PHUKET XTRA - July 14 Following the death of a 71 year old Australian man at Kata Beach, Police have charged the parasail operators with recklessness causing death. Plus a message from the Governor regarding the impending Vegetarian Festival and bad news for former Prime Minister Thanksin Shinawatra. All today on Phuket Xtra! Hosted by: Chris Howson ThePhuketNews.com
Friday 14 July 2017, 01:00PM
