PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Chalong Burgler at large and multi-million baht payout for tourists death || July 24
PHUKET XTRA - July 24 Search continues for Chalong burglar who made off with 20 000 baht from a Russian couples rented home, Province sets up seminar to clear the air on new migrant worker policies, Soi Dog foundation receives very special donation and Royal visit, Multi-million baht payout for family of Chinese tourists killed in Patong bus crash and an exciting announcement about the return of Phuket’s favorite stamp collector. All today on Phuket Xtra! Hosted by: Chris Howson ThePhuketNews.com
Monday 24 July 2017, 02:53PM
