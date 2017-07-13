PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Australian tourist falls to his death, Gun violence in Phuket Town and || July 13
PHUKET XTRA - July 13 Formal charges read to German man over the death of his former girlfriend, defense volunteer shot in the head at Police checkpoint, Australian tourist plunges to his death after parachute malfunction at Kata beach and Canadian felon found hanged in his cell hours before deportation. All today on Phuket Xtra! Hosted by: Chris Howson ThePhuketNews.com
Thursday 13 July 2017, 02:41PM
