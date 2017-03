Recent Comments

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads eagle; yes i do agree some tourists "lose their heads" when they drive here but in general they should know how to drive to certain standard...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads Pauly44,how can they have years of experience prior to getting a license.By driving without a license??...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads Pauly44,maybe you did not read the article as well.And I can see everyday too how stupid tourists from "western society"drive.Most of them ...(Read More)

Plans to make Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach ‘virgin’ an uphill battle, says Army This guy has no idea for what a beach is used all over the world and should be moved to the mountain in the north. The or bor tor has understood now t...(Read More)

Phuket beach vendors given April 7 Laem Singh access deadline BBTV's comments stating they were not charging for 31 years since they bought the land in 1986 are not true. I've not been going for a number ...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach Hello iam a new member . to clarify the landownership. foreign investment in thairealestate is restricted under the alien business act 1999 how...(Read More)

Phuket court hands suspended sentence to Aussie tourist Keating for jet-ski death So, after this tragedy and farcical display by Thai authorities, the end result is that families are devastated, lives are shattered, some palms are l...(Read More)

Phuket beach vendors given April 7 Laem Singh access deadline Amazing Thailand, where illegal vendors have such an unbridled sense of entitlement, that they can petition the Army and local government to demand th...(Read More)