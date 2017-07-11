Recent Comments

Phuket tour bus crash on Patong Hill leaves boy, 12, dead @SUAVE: In the real world you're absolutely right, but here in Thailand drivers (including and especially bus drivers) don't use low gears to ...(Read More)

Phuket residents plea for help to prevent high-speed accidents A pickup carrying live prawns and speeding You must be joking, i do not beleive it ...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus crash on Patong Hill leaves boy, 12, dead These types of large vehicle accidents happen from a variety of factors. Other than a bus speeding down the hill without regard, a bus heading down t...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus crash on Patong Hill leaves boy, 12, dead Discover Thainess is 100% correct. If the driver uses the lowest gear, he wouldn't have to ride the brakes. If the brakes were properly maintain...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus crash on Patong Hill leaves boy, 12, dead Blah Blah Blah. Yes take action against the driver and company ok. BUT they need to stop all buses and large lorries using that hill or take action to...(Read More)

Phuket residents plea for help to prevent high-speed accidents I've made the drive to Malaysia a dozen times at least- and each time I notice it seems just a little safer- probably due to the widening of Route...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Leaving it to your imagination Seems measures meant for "safety" like sudden police road blocks on highways where vehicles are doing 100 kph are also hazardous. So is th...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus crash on Patong Hill leaves boy, 12, dead For a Tunnel safe lives The assumable best secure way to Patong How many more ancients have to happen over the hill to Patong which most likely wou...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus crash on Patong Hill leaves boy, 12, dead How about they just ban large vehicles on that hill like they said they were going to?...(Read More)