PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: A Murderer’s Confession and Amped up water safety on Phuket Xtra|| July 19
PHUKET XTRA - July 19 The confession of a German expat shines light on to exactly how a 35 year old Thai beautician’s finals days, a tragic end to the search for two young Chinese tourists, amped up safety measures for the beaches of Phuket and the surrounding islands and a crackdown on dangerous drivers on Patong Hill. All today on Phuket Xtra! Hosted by: Chris Howson ThePhuketNews.com
Wednesday 19 July 2017, 12:57PM
