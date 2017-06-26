Monday 26 June 2017, 12:59PM
Having Pedestrian zones in Phuket Town is a good idea.
All over the world Smart Cities have pedestrian areas, and when it are shopping streets the re...(Read More)
Swerv, kurt was only asking a question, he did not state that the driver had a heart attack, the only attack here was you rushing to attack kurt, but...(Read More)
swerv did not read/understand a simple comment.
Since when is asking a question 'speculation'?
Are other comments here to difficult for sw...(Read More)
Kurt: Was the car driver having a heart attack?
What evidence do you have that this was the case?
Pure speculation as usual....(Read More)
Agreed, but transportation to/from is a nightmare and where would the parking lot be?? All good and well to close old town streets to vehicles but wou...(Read More)
A car crashed with high speed into the poor lady on a footpath.
What is this? Was the car driver having a heart attack?...(Read More)
Street cleaner from Burma v Thai driver. Police investigating how much fine? slap on wrist + medical expenses? In UK 3/5 years licence lost + 50000 ba...(Read More)
Racha Noi/Racha Yai and Raya Noi/Raya Yai.And this is confusing?Wondering why this writer still lives in Phuket,if he needs to mention in every articl...(Read More)
Phuket could make a big step ahead and declare the Thalang Rd an other roads in the old Town strictly as Pedestrian Zone. This would give a big boost ...(Read More)
Like many people wrighting before. Build a bridge over the roundabout 70% cheaper and finish for 6 mount ago. And what comes to happen with the tunnel...(Read More)
