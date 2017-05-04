PHUKET: A Thai woman was recovered from an abandoned, sunken boat 100 metres from the shore at Saphan Hin this morning (May 4) as rescue workers feared she might be overcome by the rising tide.

Thursday 4 May 2017, 04:01PM

Kusoldharm rescue workers were called to the area, on the outskirts of Phuket Town, at 7:10am by local residents who reported concerns for a woman last seen walking out onto the mud flats and not seen returning to shore.

Rescue workers arrived and searched for the woman, later identified as Saranya Chamnanraksa, 22, but failed to find her.

“We searched for her two times. The first time we did not find her because she was on an abandoned boat,” one rescue worker said.

“We searched again and found her and brought her safely back to shore. She was very lucky that the tide was not too high and there was the boat for her to climb on to.

“She (Ms Saranya) said she tried to shout to us but she was too tired and her voice was not loud enough for us to hear,” the rescue worker added.

The water had reached 1.5 metres in depth by the time rescue workers found her, he added.

“She was very tired and very sad,” the rescue worker said.

Ms Saranya was in state of emotional distress, reportedly from heartbreak over her female lover. She was reportedly drunk when she wandered out onto the mud flats in her grief when the tide was out.

“The sea rose to about 1.5 metres and she became too tired to walk through the sticky mud, so she climbed onto the broken boat,” the rescue worker explained.

Ms Saranya’s mother was at the scene to console her daughter as rescue workers took her to Vachira Phuket Hospital to confirm she had not suffered any further injuries.