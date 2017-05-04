Rotary Club of Phuket South Mini Marathon 2017 The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket woman rescued from holed boat in race against rising tide

PHUKET: A Thai woman was recovered from an abandoned, sunken boat 100 metres from the shore at Saphan Hin this morning (May 4) as rescue workers feared she might be overcome by the rising tide.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 4 May 2017, 04:01PM

Kusoldharm rescue workers were called to the area, on the outskirts of Phuket Town, at 7:10am by local residents who reported concerns for a woman last seen walking out onto the mud flats and not seen returning to shore.

Rescue workers arrived and searched for the woman, later identified as Saranya Chamnanraksa, 22, but failed to find her.

“We searched for her two times. The first time we did not find her because she was on an abandoned boat,” one rescue worker said.

“We searched again and found her and brought her safely back to shore. She was very lucky that the tide was not too high and there was the boat for her to climb on to.

“She (Ms Saranya) said she tried to shout to us but she was too tired and her voice was not loud enough for us to hear,” the rescue worker added.

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

The water had reached 1.5 metres in depth by the time rescue workers found her, he added.

“She was very tired and very sad,” the rescue worker said.

Ms Saranya was in state of emotional distress, reportedly from heartbreak over her female lover. She was reportedly drunk when she wandered out onto the mud flats in her grief when the tide was out.

“The sea rose to about 1.5 metres and she became too tired to walk through the sticky mud, so she climbed onto the broken boat,” the rescue worker explained.

Ms Saranya’s mother was at the scene to console her daughter as rescue workers took her to Vachira Phuket Hospital to confirm she had not suffered any further injuries.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Rorri | 04 May 2017 - 16:11:42

Whoever wrote the headline would be in running for the "Walkley" award. for headline journalism, this is what that ex editor, from Phuketwan, brags about winning, however, it is not about a headline winning story, only means  an eye catching, read exaggerated, headline.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

Being from the states I would never completely assimilate with this culture or understand their way of thinking or lack there of, coming from a civili...(Read More)

Phuket woman rescued from holed boat in race against rising tide

Whoever wrote the headline would be in running for the "Walkley" award. for headline journalism, this is what that ex editor, from Phuketwan...(Read More)

Tourists injured as digger rips open tour bus roof north of Phuket

I agree Pauly there is no excuse for reckless driving. However I do think that to make a decision to live in someone else's country, and then to c...(Read More)

Phuket residents hit the muddy coop for pig-catching contest

Rumour has it that the 3 winner of the open category are called Kurt,Pauly and Rorii and after receiving the piglet named it Christy.True?...(Read More)

Phuket drug dealers escape from vehicle transferring them to court

I have seen such scenes in movies. hahahaha Perhaps it was a movie take? Question: Are caged pick ups not a bit outdated for a third world country...(Read More)

Chinese woman arrested as illegal Phuket tour guide after abandoning tourists roadside

Legally, the 22 Chinese tourists where abandoned by Xin Xing Travel & Trading. So, it is Xin Xing Travel & trading who is responsible. We ma...(Read More)

Court rejects six sex ring warrant bids

The court rejected a arrest warrant for 6 high ranking thai officials because they are active state officials?? One can not make up this nonsense. ...(Read More)

Phuket driver blames plastic bottle for car flip

60 yrs is Elderly? Whatever,.... One of the First things that will increase the quality of life in Thailand would be to mandate "Quiet" muff...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.