Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket woman crushed under tour bus, 3-year-old niece survives

PHUKET: A horrific accident on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound left a 3-year-old Phuket girl without an aunt after she was crushed by a tour bus packed with Chinese tourists yesterday afternoon (April 21).

tourism, Chinese, transport, death, accidents, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 22 April 2017, 10:31AM

Lt Col Sunan Petchnoo of the Thalang Police was notified the accident, about 300m to the north of the locally called “Khao Lan Intersection” in Baan Lipon (see map below), at 5:45pm.

Srisoonthorn rescue workers arrived at the scene with Thalang Police to find traffic had been forced to a standstill due to the crash.

Under the right side of the vehicle lay a Honda Wave motorbike on which Sooksai Phudeethip, 38, and her 3-year-old niece Sasiprapra had been riding on.

The toddler had somehow avoided the crushing impact of the bus and suffered only minor injuries

Ms Sooksai, however, was run over and dragged some 30 meters under one of the rear tyres.

Unit - 27

The bus driver was not at the scene when police arrived.

According to police, the bus was travelling at high speed at the time of the impact.

Ms Sooksai was travelling in the same direction as the bus, but police said they were told that Ms Sooksai suddenly changed lanes, causing the bus to collide with it at high speed.

Col Sunan made a public statement urging the driver to present himself to police.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Bjay | 22 April 2017 - 23:48:02

The Drivers who run away do so to give their system to get rid of alcohol or drugs!They often give an excuse that they were afraid local might turn upon them & beat them up!

The Phuket News

Pauly44 | 22 April 2017 - 13:44:17

This actually says alot about the character of some of these people, to kill someone with your vehicle then flee the scene beggars belief, gutless, spineless cowards, take responsibility for your actions like a man or now hunt him down and string him up, scumbags.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 22 April 2017 - 11:05:02

What is the thai word for ..anticipating ( during driving)..?
Bus driver runned away, coward, drugs/alcohol in his blood? 
We never will know. That coward just go to report to the police when the alcohol/drugs are out of his system.
Another group of Chinese tourists who had their 'holiday experience' of their life.
It is all over the international media now.

When start Thailand to make a good example and really punish such bus drivers? 
Thai government has to take her responsibility and limit speed of busses.
Speed limiter set on max 75 kmh.

The Phuket News

simon01 | 22 April 2017 - 10:52:42

Now when will the government / Governor do something. get these big buses off the roads. They are not suited to Phukets roads and the drivers are not able to drive them safely either. All big buses must stop at the check point on entering the island and the people transfered to local small buses driven by government licensed bus service to all the smaller towns on Phuket. This creates jobs and good drivers but most of all it stops beautiful young girls like this having to grow up without mothers or fathers or brothers and sisters. If nothing is done now then this is a terrible crime when families lives are worth less than a few hundred baht saved by using big buses. Why the hell was the bus going so fast anyway. The drivers know there are motorbikes with families on the roads so you drive slow and careful ALL the time. Please will someone take charge and stop this from ever happening again as the police do nothing so we need a governor to stand up and say no more needless death on the roads. No more families destroyed for the sake of a few baht. All speeding, dangerous driving, poorly cared for buses, trucks, lorries, mini vans and the rest must be removed and companies fines a million baht. Drivers 500,000 for taking them on the roads. Make the fines so high for locals as well as farrangs that people can not afford to break the law or risk killing anyone. We need to stop this from happening again.

The Phuket News
Matches 4 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Bangkok Hospital Phuket confirms emergency care policy under new law

I agree with Kurt. Get rid of useless piece of .... If BKK Pkt hospital agrees to this does it also apply to their sister hospitals International and ...(Read More)

Singapore’s shining example

Kurt,young thais say:nothing to do on Phuket,so boring here!Lol!Yes,they all come to uncle Kurt and telling him this.And sure this bored Kids would al...(Read More)

Umbrellas, beach chairs banned again at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Its a circus! I cannot believe how dirty the beaches are with rubbish all over the place. The government cannot even make sure the beaches stay ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 90-day reporting online is back

Why the Immigration in Phuket Town have any e-mail addresses? They have one E-Mail address on the web page but it`s does not working....(Read More)

Singapore’s shining example

@ mr Daniel. Thank you very much for sharing your Singapore bike day with us, here on Phuket. What is possible on Singapore island, same size as Phu...(Read More)

Umbrellas, beach chairs banned again at Phuket’s Surin Beach

You have to wonder what the Phuket Governor did so wrong to be kicked out after only six months in office when crooks like Mr Maan are STILL here afte...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 90-day reporting online is back

I use google and get no problems. Just clicked on one of the many buttons and found a little English, "Warnning of overstay" The can'...(Read More)

Bangkok Hospital Phuket confirms emergency care policy under new law

Well, that PPHO chief can be sacked, he is good for nothing. His saying:... "it has nothing to do with me"... makes your trousers fall down...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Do current traffic penalties work?

I cannot see the need for another talk fest, or a silly poll focusing on penalties and a story that only elicits comments from the crazies - want to l...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 90-day reporting online is back

Look everyone, the security warning is not a new issue, it has always reported "untrusted certificate" you don't ALL need to report the ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.