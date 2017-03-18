Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket wildlife experts fear for future of slow loris as development bites

PHUKET: A slow loris found wandering into a resident’s house in central Phuket last night has been handed over to wildlife officials for care and protection.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 18 March 2017, 04:00PM

The resident called Kusoldharm rescue workers after finding the slow loris in his house in Moo 1 Baan Lipon, in Srisoonthorn, yesterday evening.

Rescue workers soon arrived to collect the protected animal, and today (Mar 18) handed over the wide-eyed mammal to wildlife officials from the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area conservation centre in Thalang, where it was released back into the forest.

Pongchart Chouehorm, Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Office, told The Phuket News that concern was growing over the welfare of slow lorises in the ever-diminishing wilds of Phuket.

“We are very worried for the slow loris in Phuket because the forest that is its natural habitat is being cut down to make way for more and more buildings,” Mr Pongchart said.

“We are finding more and more slow lorises that are lost and entering resident’s homes and buildings. The lucky ones are returned to their native habitat, but some are taken and kept in cages as pets, and others are taken and used by people to charge tourists to have their photos taken with them.

“Other slow lorises are killed by electricity cables or hit by vehicles,” he added.

Mr Pongchart called on anyone who finds a slow loris in an unnatural area to call the Kusoldharm Foundation at 076-246216 or 076-211706.

“People who find a slow loris should not approach them, and certainly not harm them. They must inform officials so the slow loris can be returned to its habitat.

“The slow loris is a protected animal. People caught in possession of a slow loris will face legal action,” he warned.

Any persons who see a slow loris being kept as a pet or used by touts are urged to inform the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area at 076-311998.

 

 
