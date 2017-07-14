PHUKET: Dining venues throughout Phuket have gained ground in the world recognition in the vintner industry with a host of venues across the island receiving recognition from Wine Spectator, one world’s most prestigious wine magazines.

Each year thousands of restaurants from around the world apply to receive an award in the different categories.

“The criteria are very strict and the awards are judged on different levels of the wine menus in each restaurant,” explained Sue Ultmann, Executive Manager & Marketing Director at the Baan Rim Pa Group, which this year have improved on their exclusive award status.

“It is broken down into several categories, number of wines, regions, old world and new world, variety of grapes and regions and of course age varieties,” Ms Ultmann added.

Since 2002 Baan Rim Pa, Joe’s Downstairs and Da Maurizio has received the “Award of Excellence”, or “One Glass” award. In 20I5 and 2016 – and now 2017 – the group has been honoured with the “Best of Award”, better known in the industry as the “Two Glass” award.

“There are only about a dozen restaurants in the whole of Thailand who receive this award and Phuket has the honour of seven restaurants receiving it in 2017,” Ms Ultmann pointed out, among them Baan Rim Pa’s three restaurants and the Boathouse Wine & Grill.

Bringing the number of Phuket venues recognised with the “Two Glass” award this year are Acqua in Kalim, Mom Tri’s Wok Pagoda in Rawai and The Siam Supper Club at Tinlay Place (the entrance to Laguna) in Cherng Talay.

“The highest award, the ‘Three Glass’ accolade, is awarded to only a handful of restaurants each year, none of these are in Thailand… yet,” Ms Ultmann noted.

“It is always difficult in Thailand to have a quality and extensive wine list due to the huge taxes involved. But our Sommeliers work hard to keep our wine lists at the top,” she said.