PHUKET: A group of representatives from a local market in Koh Siray handed over a document protesting the erection of a fence, which they claim affects sales of about 100 vendors, to Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong at a meeting with Vice Governor Siwaporn Chuasawad, government officials and other protesting vendors yesterday (June 19).

Tuesday 20 June 2017, 12:44PM

The fence, erected one month ago by the boating company Roong Siam Dock Yard Co, whom are leasing the land which belongs to the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO), reportedly separates the market into two long sections.

During the meeting, held at Phuket Provincial Hall, market vendors complained that the fence blocks entry to the local market, causing difficulty in transporting goods in and out and causing less customers to enter, thereby reducing the sales of those that operate within the market by “more than half,” according to the lead vendor representative Mr Sontaya Joonpoom.

Another complaint by retailers was that traffic on Srisutad Rd has increased since construction of the fence.

“Despite retailers from both sides of the land filing complaints to Roong Siam Dock Yard Co, the company refuses to listen and shows no interest,” complained Mr Sontaya.

“So we have gathered to inform government officials in the hope that the fence will be removed and our problems resolved,” he added.

An unnamed representative of Roong Siam Dock Yard Co argued that, “The fence was built to distinguish the boundary between each plot of land belonging to different owners, and to help with neatness.”

Retailers requested an investigation into the rental contract between Roong Siam Dock Yard Co and the PPAO to check that the fence is legal, as well as to hold a bid for the land where the market stands to emancipate it from Roong Siam Dock Yard Co.

Phuket Vice Gov Ms Siwaporn and government officials concluded that tomorrow (June21), provincial officials would visit the market, and a representative of Roong Siam Dock Yard Co is to inform their company manager about the issue further in an attempt to resolve it.