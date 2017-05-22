RUGBY: It’s been a tough year for the Phuket Vagabonds with many players lost through injury or moving on to new adventures. It has always been and always will be the case on the island as people rotate through on long term holidays or short term contracts.

What ever the situation, however, the Vagabonds always field a team and over the last few years have had a string of successes winning the Bowl and Plate at the Bangkok 10s, cup winners twice at the Pattaya 10s and the icing on the cake winning, the Phuket 10s in 2015 for the first time.

At this years Phuket 10s, the Vagabonds will endeavour to win the tournament again with friends flying in from South Africa and New Zealand to answer the call with the help of Huw Butler and Athena Siam Ltd.

Speaking to The Phuket News ahead of the coming weekend’s competition, South African Tjaart Van Der Walt said, “Having been part of the Phuket International 10s since 2012 it’s surely has to be one of my favourite rugby tours each and every time.

“Players congregate from all over and compete on and off the pitch in one of the best 10s tournaments in the world.

“I’ve made good friends, won some silverware and had the time of my life! See you in May 2017 Phuket,” he said.

But he added, “Without the players in the pub, the playing field would be empty.”

Jedwyn Harty, studying quantity surveying at NMMU, is another South African player and he will make his debut at this year’s event, he told The Phuket News, “Once coach Tjaart told me about the Vagabonds and the Phuket 10s I have been extremely excited and I feel privileged to be a part of such an event.

“Having played my junior rugby for the Sharks and EP Kings I am currently playing for the Madibaz in the Varsity Cup competition in the eastern Cape province.

“Thank you to all who made this opportunity possible, I cannot wait to get onto the field with the Vagabonds and play some exciting rugby,” he said.

The organisers of the Phuket International Rugby 10s said that they would also like to put a special shout out to a company in South Africe; Ga- Nala Plant, and also to Christo and Sandra Venter who have also made this trip possible for the South African lads.

Along with the guys who are flying in, the local talent on the island will make for a strong Phuket squad and the team would like to send Vagabonds stalwarts Grant Olson and Garrett Cutler off to pastures new as Phuket Champions.

The Hooters Phuket International Rugby 10s kicks off at Thanyapura Sports Club with the Athena Siam Coffin Dodgers Vets Tournament with 14 teams on Friday (May 26), with the Open tournament comprising 16 teams on Saturday (May 27), along with a three team ladies division.

The finals are on Sunday (May 28) to culminate a weekend of rugby and fun.

Entry is free so please go down and enjoy one of the region’s premier rugby tournaments raising funds for the Asia Center Foundation Children’s Scholarship Program.

Thanks also go out to event sponsors the Swissotel Resort Phuket Patong Beach and The Drunken Leprechaun Phuket.