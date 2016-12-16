PHUKET: The state of public toilets in Thailand has gained a reputation around the world as something to take into consideration when visiting the Kingdom, and Phuket is no exception. Public toilets are few and far between, even in popular tourist areas on the island, and the state of the ones that do exist is less then ideal.

As any parent knows, a toddler uttering the simple words “Mummy, I have to go to the toilet” can spark a frantic hunt for the nearest hygienic point of disposal, and if none can be found quickly enough urgency may mean the nearest bush to hide behind may be the only polite solution.

Even if local residents know where to look, or who to ask, to find the nearest toilet, tourists may not be so savvy – especially without the language skills or an understanding that in Thailand it may be as simple as asking the nearest store owner.

The incredibly popular Flush Toilet Finder app (on iTunes and Google Play) has 200,000 public toilets in its database and one tap delivers directions via Google Maps, but trying using that in Thailand.

Australia even has a National Public Toilet Map online (click here), but visitors to Phuket would be hard stretched to find any equivalent here.

To this, The Phuket News asks readers: “Does Phuket have enough public toilets?”

