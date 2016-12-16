Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket’s urgent question: Does the island need more public toilets?

PHUKET: The state of public toilets in Thailand has gained a reputation around the world as something to take into consideration when visiting the Kingdom, and Phuket is no exception. Public toilets are few and far between, even in popular tourist areas on the island, and the state of the ones that do exist is less then ideal.

tourism, health,

The Phuket News

Saturday 17 December 2016, 09:00AM

Phuket has plenty of beautiful beaches and plenty of tourists to enjoy them, but where are the clean public toilets? Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot
Phuket has plenty of beautiful beaches and plenty of tourists to enjoy them, but where are the clean public toilets? Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

As any parent knows, a toddler uttering the simple words “Mummy, I have to go to the toilet” can spark a frantic hunt for the nearest hygienic point of disposal, and if none can be found quickly enough urgency may mean the nearest bush to hide behind may be the only polite solution.

Even if local residents know where to look, or who to ask, to find the nearest toilet, tourists may not be so savvy – especially without the language skills or an understanding that in Thailand it may be as simple as asking the nearest store owner.

The incredibly popular Flush Toilet Finder app (on iTunes and Google Play) has 200,000 public toilets in its database and one tap delivers directions via Google Maps, but trying using that in Thailand.

Australia even has a National Public Toilet Map online (click here), but visitors to Phuket would be hard stretched to find any equivalent here.

To this, The Phuket News asks readers: “Does Phuket have enough public toilets?”

Unit - 27

Responses available are:

  • Yes - Phuket already has plenty of public toilets to use
  • Yes - Phuket already has plenty of public toilets to use, but most are not clean
  • No - Most of Phuket’s so-called “public toilets” are actually “private’, in hotels, shopping malls, restaurants or operated privately
  • No - Phuket needs to have more public toilets, especially in tourist areas. Period.

The poll will close at midnight on Dec 31, just in time for the New Year.

If your preferred response is not available, feel free to express your opinion in the comments section below.

To see the results of our previous poll, which asked, ““Do you support Gov Chockchai’s plan to clear Phuket’s beaches of all vendors?” click here.

If you have a suggestion for a poll, email execeditor@classactmedia.co.th with “Poll suggestion” in the Subject line.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Jome | 18 December 2016 - 18:48:30

Why would Phuket need more public toilets???????????????

What Phuket needs is more shopping malls under roof,with aircondition and blue lagoons with artificial palms.
Phuket needs more duty free malls ,gem and latex palaces.
In this places quality tourists can comfortably spend their time and money.
A plan to connect this places with air conditioned busses and light rail system will be announced soon.

Everybody who is leaving Phuket with money in their pockets will not get the stamp "Quality Tourist" in their passport and will have difficulties to return next time.

Why should Phuket spent money for beach guards,beach cleaning and toilets or manage the waste water...????
The beach is only for cheapo touris who steal their daily sandwich ration at the hotel breakfast buffet and buy a bottle of water at supercheap...Amen!!

The Phuket News

More Toilets | 17 December 2016 - 18:26:18

People are going swimming to urinate because there's no toilets at Surin beach. 

They also climb the stairs at the far end of the beach and go to the toilet in the long grass.

What sort of country is this when they can't even have 1 toilet block at each beach?

The only toilet at Surin beach is 100 metre's from the beach. Why can't they build one in or near the car park?

Gov Chockchai, what's your excuse this time?

The Phuket News

Kurt | 17 December 2016 - 12:00:28

Yes, Phuket beaches need public toilets, like in Phuket shopping malls, and don't forget beach showers!
Since the disappearance of the beach chairs, tourists like to shower the salt water and the sand off before leaving the beach. 
The absence of beach toilets and showers again shows that Phuket Authorities have no notion of tourist beach culture.

Now, after being to the Phuket beaches, tourists go back to their accommodation first to shower. 
If showers/toilets are at the beaches, than they still would like to hang around, fresh showered, for a drink/meal with sunset joy. 
So actually beach authorities/beach restaurants shoot in their own foot by not having free facilities like in Phuket shopping malls.
Phuket beaches now: 
Polluted water, dirt everywhere, a 'approach' to less beach guards next year, no toilets/showers.
No car park facilities at Patong beach. Actually facilities are there but you get threatened by taxi and tuk tuk drivers. ( "if you park here you find your car damaged when you come back" ).
Patong police not keep taxis/tuk tuks away from public car parking spaces!

Phuket beaches, all together, are a sad story. What/ where is the 'welcome'?
It could be so much better, like in Phang Nga, as northen European tourists know.

The Phuket News

Asterix | 17 December 2016 - 11:53:07

More public toilets along beaches, viewpoints, markets and so on would a bonus for tourism.
But when I am sitting at Similan beaches (Koh Miang and Donald Duck Bay) and looking hundreds of tourists on the beaches and in the water, I am very surprised to see no one going to the National Park toilets because most of them are peeing in the sea during a swim.
So toilet or not it is he same on Phuket beaches.

The Phuket News

gigitour | 17 December 2016 - 09:51:00

Surin beach there is only one bathroom at the restaurant Patcharin. I do not think is a good thing.

The Phuket News
Matches 5 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.