Phuket underpass grand opening preparations cause major tailbacks

PHUKET: Preparations are underway ahead of the northbound lanes of the Samkong Underpass closing at 10pm tonight (Dec 19) ahead of the tunnel’s official grand opening tomorrow.

Yutthawat Lekmak

Monday 19 December 2016, 04:34PM

A worker fixes a sign to mark the grand opening of Samkong Underpass. The northbound lanes through the tunnel will be closed from 10pm tonight (Dec 19) ahead of teh grand opening tomorrow. Photo: Chris Husted
Phuket Highway Department Chief Papiwetwoottisak Sookkii today again called for patience from motorists passing through the busy intersection above the underpass.

The call for understanding came as tailbacks on the northbound lanes at lunchtime stretched back hundreds of metres while workers hung bunting over the tunnel entrance and ensured signs were fitted properly.

“We apologise for any inconvenience during this time and please be advised that we will close northbound lanes of the underpass from 10pm so we can prepare the area for the ceremony,” Chief Papiwetwoottisak said.

Bylate this afternoon the northbound lanes had reopened, but the tailbacks clearing the backlog of traffic remained.

Chief Patiwetwoottisak confirmed that the northbound lanes only will be closed for the opening ceremony.

“The southbound lanes will be open as usual,” he said.

The northbound lanes will be closed from 10pm tonight through to about 11am tomorrow for the ceremony, Chief Patiwetwoottisak added.

“Samkong Underpass will reopen to traffic at about 11am tomorrow after the event is over,” he said.

The opening ceremony for the beleaguered project comes a year and eight months after its initial completion date after a slew of set-backs.

At last report, the contractor, Vivat Construction Co Ltd, stood to be fined some B570 million for the late completion.

The nightmare project also saw Phuket Highways Office Project Engineer Chalermpon Wongkietkun, who was tasked with overseeing the construction, resigning his post in Phuket. (See story here.)

 

 
Kurt | 19 December 2016 - 21:20:27

Thought a few months ago the Phuket Highway engineer said that there will be no grand opening.

And is it really necessary to have a 'grand opening' with half the Samkong Underpass closed again for more than 12 hours after this many years 'building disaster/disturbance'?
We, the users, at least deserved that.

Was there really no other 'opening fantasy' possible without closing half the underpass?
Strange and funny.

Andy | 19 December 2016 - 20:26:48

Unbelievable.
The utter contempt these people show for other people trying to go about their daily lives (and livelihoods)is beyond belief. Just so they can have a photo session, pat each other on the back despite being 18 months late and then, no doubt, all go off for a slap up lunch somewhere (at tax-payer expense?).
"At last report, the contractor, Vivat Construction Co Ltd, stood to be fined some B570 million for the late completion."
Yeah right, like that will ever happen.
And I am not picking on Thailand here, a country with the most lovely people, it is the same everywhere, the public sector (government) is always and everywhere incompetent and generally corrupt. Obviously I am not suggesting there is corruption here in Phuket, no, no, no, just incompetence, honest.

Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.