PHUKET: A new report by leading hospitality consultancy C9 Hotelworks has highlighted the growing pressure the government is under to tackle the issue of “illegal hotels” in Phuket.

Wednesday 19 July 2017, 11:15AM

The report, the “Phuket Hotel Market Update - Mid-Year Edition July 2017” (too see full report, click here), notes that less than a quarter of hotels in Phuket (429 out of 1,724) have been issued hotel licenses.

Data from Phuket’s Provincial Administration Office shows that of the 1,295 unlicensed hotels identified in Phuket, only six have had their licenses approved, the report notes. (See The Phuket News report here.)

A further 1,001 are pending approval, while 288 have not yet applied.

The issue has left millions of travellers who visit Phuket each year potentially staying in unlicensed – and effectively illegal – hotels, said the report.

“Local authorities are under pressure to tackle this issue, as strong demand from emerging economies continues to drive a sharp increase in tourism arrivals to Phuket,” said C9 Hotelworks’ Managing Director, Bill Barnett.

“For example, Russian passenger traffic at Phuket International Airport jumped 17% in the first five months of 2017, while arrivals from Mainland China rose 8%. With 17 Chinese airlines now flying into Phuket, Mainland China accounts for two-thirds of Asian traffic at the island’s airport,” he added.



Hotel development in Phuket also continues to gather pace; according to C9 Hotelworks’ pipeline analysis, there are now 33 hotels being developed across the island, which will add 5,738 more rooms to Phuket’s inventory, Mr Barnett pointed out.

“These include major global brands such as Sheraton, JW Marriott, Best Western, InterContinental, Park Hyatt, Kempinski, Ramada and Rosewood,” he said.

“With so many new hotels due enter the market in the coming months and years, Phuket’s authorities are mandated to ensure regulatory processes are stringent and effective, whilst the reality is not being overly complex or bureaucratic. At the same time private sector investment into the hotel industry is racing ahead of the public sector.”

Mr Barnett said that a disconnect in regulation could be hindering the licensing process.

“Phuket’s provincial government has undertaken an admirable large-scale initiative to tackle the proliferation of unlicensed hotels,” he explained.

“Currently the main challenges for the process are the strict regulations associated with the Thailand-wide Building Control and Hotel Act’s. As a result of these mandates, the province is considering reviewing the requirements to support the conversation process,” he added.

TAX DODGERS

The report also raised the issue of properties not paying the hotel tax, a 1% tax on all hotel room rates charged on the island that was introduced by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or “OrBorJor”) way back in 2000.

“Without the ability to apply hotel tax to unlicensed properties, the island is being denied much needed revenue that could be reinvested into infrastructure. There remains an imperative to ensure that the 1,295 unlicensed hotels currently operating in Phuket are dealt with swiftly and effectively, to ensure the issue does not do damage to the island’s international reputation,” Mr Barnett explained.

However, not noted by the report is how for decades scores of business folk operating rental properties have refused to pay the tax. One way of avoiding it was to not be legally registered as a hotel. (See story here.)

SAME SAME, BUT DIFFERENT

Mr Barnett was quick to point out that many of Southeast Asia’s surging mass tourism resort markets face a similar issue to Phuket.

“One case in point is Bali where the official registered number of hotels stands at 317, with 33,599 rooms according to the Indonesian government’s Badan Pusat Statistik. In reality inventory stands well above that of Phuket. Government regulating bodies have to understand the close relationship between hotel licensing and tax issues in order to not be left out in the cold,” he said.

This issue of illegal hotels was initially brought to the fore in March 2016 by then-Phuket Governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office Chief Anoma Vongyai.

A HISTORY OF NON-COMPLIANCE

The campaign began under concerns of the sheer volume of properties in Phuket being offered online for rental periods of 30 days or less, including condos, luxury villas and other properties, without being issued a hotel licence. As such, all properties rented out for periods of less than 30 days without a hotel license were in breach of the Hotel Act. (See story here.)

But by May 2016 little action had been taken other than a task-force committee set up to start investigating the problem (see story here), leading ensuing Phuket Governor Chokchai Dejamornthan to bring the issue into sharp focus late last year by unleashing a crackdown on unlicensed hotels in Phuket. At the time, Governor Chokchai urged the travelling public not to stay in unregistered hotels.

Gov Chockchai warned that operating as an “illegal hotel” could incur jail time and could result in the property being demolished. (See stories here and here.)

However, amnesty was offered to those who applied for a hotel licence before January 31 this year, and a second warning saw Gov Chockai explain that those who registered were allowed to keep trading and begin renovations. (See stories here and here.)

Under a ministerial regulation issued on August 19, 2016 applicants have a five-year window to complete renovations.

The regulation – called the Ministerial Regulation Prescribing Descriptions of Other Types of Building Used for a Hotel Business Operation 2016 under the Building Control Act (1979) – will remain in effect for five years.

However, it applies only to buildings that existed before it came into force and whose owners desire to use the property as “Hotel” as defined by the Hotel Act. (See story here.)

Under that understanding, the crackdown saw 1,000 properties register to operate as hotels. (See story here.)

For the full list - in Thai language only - of all properties that are legally registered as hotels in Phuket, see our Q&A "How to find out which Phuket hotels are legal" (click here.)