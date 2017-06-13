Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket turnout speaks loud on PM Prayut’s ‘Four Questions’

PHUKET: About 200 people from across Phuket turned out yesterday (June 12) to give their responses to the “Four Questions” posed to the nation by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

politics, military,

Tuesday 13 June 2017, 12:21PM

PM Prayut posed his “four questions” late last month in his weekly televised address to the nation, stating that he aims to “cultivate the good values of democracy in the Thai people”.

His questions, posed on May 26, were:

1) will the next election result in Thailand having a government with good governance?

2) if not, what should the country do?

3) elections are part of democracy but are elections without regard for the country’s future right or wrong? And

4) should bad politicians be given a chance to run for office, and if conflicts return, who will solve it and by what means?

In his national address, Gen Prayut stated that he hopes to “open the platform for brothers and sisters to express their opinions and answer four questions to lead to future determination and reform of the country.”

“Thailand’s democracy must not be a failed democracy, it must be a democracy with a government that adheres to good governance, leading to national stability,” he added.

In Phuket, citizens were invited to give their responses at two locations: at the Damrongdhama Centre (Ombudsman’s Office) at Phuket Provincial Hall at 1pm; and at Thalang District Office at 2pm.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong visited both events to greet participants joined by Pittaya Wonggraisrithong, Inspector of Department of Provincial Administration Region 8

The atmosphere of the activity was “bustling and energetic with over 200 people”, reported the Phuket office of the national Public Relations Department.

People can continue to provide their responses at both locations during government office hours, from 8:30am to 4:30pm. Responses will be accepted until further notice; no end date for the project has been announced.

Under the project, responses are to be kept confidential and will be passed on to help guide policy formed for the future of the nation.

The turnout by citizens in Phuket was huge compared with other much more heavily populated areas throughout the country.

Nakhon Ratchasima Province, with a population of well over 2 million, saw only 20 people turn up to give their responses.

Rayong, along economic corridor along the Eastern Seaboard, saw only six residents turn out to voice their opinions. (See story here.)

 

 
