Phuket traffic fines in clear view

Have you ever been stopped by traffic police for a moving violation and not known what the fine was? Read on to find out what the fines really are, and will police in Phuket start posting the amounts in English at police stations across the island.

Wednesday 30 November 2016, 10:18AM

A foreign man reacts while receiving a ticket for a moving violation in Phuket earlier this year. How much he had to pay should be public knowledge. Photo: The Phuket News / file
A foreign man reacts while receiving a ticket for a moving violation in Phuket earlier this year. How much he had to pay should be public knowledge. Photo: The Phuket News / file

QUESTION

I recently saw on a website a photo from a police station in Pattaya that listed in Thai and English how much all the major traffic fines cost. Are the fines the same in Phuket? Do police stations in Phuket also have these signs posted so people know how much the fines actually are?

– Dasha, Moscow

 

ANSWER

The traffic law is the same throughout the country, so all fines should be the same amount no matter where you are in the Kingdom.

The penalties for the most common violations are:

  • No license plate – B400
  • Running a red light – B300
  • Reckless driving – B400
  • Illegal U-turn – B400
  • Blocking traffic – B200
  • Operating an illegal vehicle – B1,000
  • Parking in a non-parking area – B200
  • No vehicle insurance – B600
  • Driving against the flow of traffic – B200
  • No helmet (Passenger & Driver) – B200
  • No driver’s license – B400
  • No owner’s registration – B400
  • Overdue vehicle tax – B400
  • Using a vehicle which makes noise louder than the prescribed limit – B1,000

Motorists should also be aware that much harsher penalties for drunk driving were introduced last year. Under the new laws, the BAC (blood-alcohol concentration) limit for professional and commercial drivers, and drivers under 24 years old, remains zero, and the legal BAC limit for all other drivers is 0.05%.

The new penalties for drunk driving are:

  1. Drunk driving: Up to one year imprisonment or a fine of B5,000 to B20,000 or both, and driver’s license suspended for six months.
  2. Drunk driving causing bodily or mental harm to others: One to five years imprisonment or a fine of B20,000 to B100,000 or both, and driver’s license suspended for up to one year.
  3. Drunk driving causing serious injury to others: Two to six years imprisonment or a fine of B40,000 to B120,000 or both, and driver’s license suspended for up to two years.
  4. Drunk driving causing death: Three to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of B60,000 to B200,000 and your driver’s license will be cancelled. Whether you will be allowed to apply for a driver’s license again during your lifetime is up to the court.

The full list of driving-related penalties, except drunk driving, can be found in Thai on our website. (Click here).

Police stations in Phuket have notices announcing these penalties posted in public view, but these signs are in Thai only. We do plan to have these penalties posted in police stations in English soon, as Phuket is a popular tourist destination.

Lt Col Theerawat Liamsuwan, Deputy Superintendent, Traffic Police Division, Phuket City Police

 

 
jogi | 01 December 2016 - 12:44:30

operating illegal vehikle fine 1'000 baht?? all this (samloo) three weeler homemade sidecar motorbike are illegal vehikle's. in kok kloi, (just past sarasin bridge) to get the yearly license for this vehicle they have to take this sidecar off. after the licence hand it out, the sidecar get mounted again.i agree this sidecar bike's are the only option for poor people who can't afford a pickup truck.why not get this sidecar's legal by have them licensed if equiped with sidecar brakes and brake-light indicator front and tail-light. the must have insurance. 4 year back one of this llegal vehikle, packt with gasbottle's rammed my car rear standing at red traffic light. my insurance class 1 paid all, not loosing my bonus and sue'd this poor guy for all cost's. about testing cars for road-worthy. my model 99 need it road-worthy because 7 years old. test little as 200 baht. this savety test is real thirt world bs. brake-test suspension-test (site-slip, don't know for what is this test.)  but brakelight taillight indicatorlight brightlight dimlight parklight windscreenwipers hooter seatbelt not compulsory for roadworthy test in phuket.(lucky they didnt see my reflecting emergency three-angle in the boot, I would have to replace it with a tree-branch)  thats why we got so many idiots driveing  with defect lights. did question 2 thai car-driver why the drive without headlight in haevy monsun rain. answer 1, can't see any better by daylight. answer 2 it extend the live-time of the battery. didnt ask again don't want to be educated by a third genius, that it protect the lightbulb from burn out

samantha | 30 November 2016 - 19:53:01

No driver’s license – B400

I paid 1000 baht for no motor bike license. Why do farung pay more?

jogi | 30 November 2016 - 17:23:14

every police officer fine's someone for any violation should be forced to hand out a receipt of the collected amount, stating the violation. this would cut off lot of self serve corruption. but  no garantie  to stop negotiations with corrupt officer's about how much to pay. to get a grip on this, no more direct payments to police or other government official.to offer or take cash for any such offence should be punished with jail. pay fine's by post work well by stationary camera speedtrap fine's

Kurt | 30 November 2016 - 14:11:12

Yes Nasa123, the Chalong police gives fines 500 thb for everything, many years already.
Also, not wearing seat belt in car while waiting at chalong circle to proceed,  500 thb.

marcher | 30 November 2016 - 11:26:41

I think that generally in Phuket not wearing a helmet is fined at B300, including me, sometimes maybe B500, not B200. I was fined B300 for not wearing a seat belt - only stopped because the cop had not seen a BMW X3 before and asked for a look. Same in Surin B100. Clamped in Phuket Town B300, not B200. Strangely no fines for speeding. B200 in Surin

Nasa123 | 30 November 2016 - 11:01:22

So whay Chalong Policen take 500 Bath fore No Helmet and 500 Bath fore No driver’s license, every small thing they take 500 Bath. 

But fore me Police can take 5000 Bath if people don`t us helmet.

